Washington DC: Reportback from Cuba May Day Brigade

By Jonathan Cothran

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, June 9, organizers and activists gathered at the Cleveland Park Library to hear a report back from Ermiya Fanaeian on her recent trip to Cuba. Fanaeian, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization DC (FRSO DC) – which hosted the event – visited the country as part of the May Day Brigade this past May. The visit coincided with the passing of legislation for increasing economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The conversation began with Merawi Gerima, member of FRSO DC and emcee for the event, asking about how the blockade is discussed and viewed in Cuba and what attention was given to it during the trip. “All attention in Cuba is on the blockade at all times,” said Fanaeian, “From the moment you arrive, there are murals in the airport detailing the blockade and slogans about fighting to end it. The Cuban people are affected every day by the lack of access to food, water, fuel and other goods that come from overseas.” She elaborated further, “It’s not just a blockade, it’s warfare. Economic warfare.”

The conversation next turned to discussion about Cuban healthcare and medical advancements made by Cuban researchers. Despite the devastating material consequences of the blockade, Cuba has more doctors per capita than any other country. The country maintains a comprehensive socialized healthcare system, which includes ample access to in-home doctor’s visits and rural clinics. Recently, a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s care was made available free of charge to anyone seeking care in Cuba. “It is amazing to see what the people of Cuba are able to accomplish despite the ongoing economic warfare,” opined Fanaeian.

Gerima next asked if the Cuban people hold any animosity towards the American people. “The Cuban people love Americans, and they want us to visit. They do not hate us; they hate our government.” Fanaeian told Germia. She went on to say that Cubans want the people of the U.S. in the streets protesting the blockade, and to fight for normal international relations with the Cuban government.

The Anti-War Committee DMV, an organization devoted to anti-imperialist action in the heart of the U.S. empire, had a contingent in attendance. “It was so important to be here today and hear about the work Cuba is doing to fight the blockade,” said Katie Sayour of the Anti-War Committee DMV, “With his recent indictment of Raul Castro, Trump is telegraphing the possibility of heightened aggression against Cuba. Now is the time for us to fight against this escalation!”

Follow @anti-war.dmv on instagram as the Anti-War Committee DMV – in coalition with FRSO DC – organize new actions to fight for Cuba.

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