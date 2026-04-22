Washington DC protest demands freedom for Yousof Azizi, student kidnapped by ICE

By Cameron McLaren

Washington, DC – On Saturday, April 18, about 20 protesters gathered outside the Customs and Border Patrol headquarters to protest the ICE detainment of Yousof Azizi, a PhD student and outspoken anti-war activist.

On Monday, April 13, Azizi was on his way home from dropping off his two children at school when ICE agents kidnapped him. Since then, he has been transferred first to a detention facility in Louisiana, then again to Arizona, against his will. Azizi has also been denied access to his lawyer, and allowed limited contact with his wife.

“This is a clear case of political repression,” said a member of the Anti-War Committee DMV (AWC-DMV), “this is what happened to Mahmoud Khalil, and it's the same thing now. That's why we have to come out and fight for each other, day after day!”

The rally opened up with chants such as “We want justice, you say how, free Yousof Azizi now!” and “Brick by brick, wall by wall! Free the prisoners, free them all!” After chants, several speakers took the floor, including Yousof’s brother Tohid Azizi, who flew in from Massachusetts for the event.

“It’s really a tough time in our family,” said Tohid Azizi, “Our parents are in Tehran under attack and still worry about Yousof’s situation. He has two kids, so you can imagine how hard it’s been for the family.”

Protesters then marched towards the White House. Initially, the group began their march along the sidewalk. But feeling the energy from the crowd, the lead organizers took advantage of a blocked road and made a decision to take the streets. MPD officers began to block the streets and attempted to talk to the organizers, but the protesters outmaneuvered them, chanting “No justice, no peace! No justice, we take the streets!”

This energy carried the group to the White House, where they were steadfast in holding the intersection in front of the park and blocking traffic in all directions. A small group of Iranian monarchist protesters were present at the White House when the group arrived and made attempts to stifle the protesters; but they were shouted down by people chanting for Yousof’s freedom.

“When they come for one of us they come for all of us,” said Merawi Gerima, speaking for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization DC, “we will stand ten toes down for Yousof and for all political prisoners, all immigrants kidnapped by ICE, all affected by police violence; because we know these struggles are connected, and our unity is our strength!”

After the protest ended, several of the Iranian monarchists came over to where the protesters were sitting and began hurling insults. But the group stood their ground together, forming a militant wall of community members and activists that shouted down the agitators until they were pulled away by MPD. This was rounded out with victorious chants of “Marg bar Shah!,” translating from Farsi to “Death to the Shah,” an anti-monarchist slogan from the 1979 Iranian revolution.

To learn more about Yousof’s case and the next steps in the fight, follow Anti-War Committee DMV on Instagram @antiwar.dmv and visit yousofazizi.com.

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