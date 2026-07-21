Washington, DC protest against U.S. bombing of Iran

By Ermiya Fanaeian

Washington D.C. – On Sunday, July 19, close to 100 community members took to the streets to demand an end to the U.S. siege of Iran. The demonstration was organized by local D.C. group Anti-War Committee DMV and was attended by many from local mosques and Iranian communities who heard about the action.

The action began in front of the White House, where attendees began gathering to unravel their Iranian flags, and was the most noticeable presence on Pennsylvania Avenue that weekend. Organizers had announced the action only a couple days before, and immediately the Iranian communities of the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas began mobilizing.

“U.S. imperialists – number one terrorists!” chanted Katie Sayour with the Anti-War Committee DMV, before addressing the crowd on the state of Trump’s aggression towards Iran. While on the mic, she was greeted with chants from the families who attended, expressing their enthusiasm to be fighting for Iran’s sovereignty.

Jennifer Koonings, a prominent anti-imperialist journalist, spoke about her most recent trip to Iran during the demonstration, “I was met with such love, the Iranian people were truly the most welcoming I have ever met.” She also spoke on the importance of those within the belly of the beast to be engaged in anti-imperialist struggle, “It’s especially our responsibility, as people in America, whose tax dollars are being used to fund the bombing of Iran.”

The strong sense of Iranian identity and faith was clear throughout the sentiments of the attendees. Mothers who were a part of the demonstration offered prayers, while attendees brought close to 50 Iranian flags. Many chants from the crowd were repeated in Farsi as well as English.

One agitator began shouting vulgar language about Iran. The crowd responded back with a united chant “Long live the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The event concluded with organizers announcing the next event, which will be hosted in honor of the Shia holiday of Arbaʽeen. Organizers of the Anti-War Committee expressed that partaking in national, and faith, holidays that are of importance to the immigrant communities that make up D.C. is an important part of their political work.

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