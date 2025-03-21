Washington, DC: Justice for the Butler family! Drop all the charges!

By Jon Abraham

Washington, DC – On Wednesday, March 19, the Parkchester community came out to an impromptu event in support of Ronald Butler, Donte Butler, Donte Butler Jr., Frederick Simms and Jermaine Irving Jr. These five men were brutally attacked by the Metropolitan Police Department on March 11 after defending their family and are facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer.

The Butler family decades before lost a loved one to police murder, and this instance brought up the trauma they faced at that time. However, this time, they are committed to fighting back and ensuring justice.

They are working with the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR) and demanding all charges are dropped against their family. They are also insisting the officers involved are fired and convicted, specifically Officer Evan Zelesnick, who was the prime instigator of the brawl, as well as the lieutenant who escalated the incident by arriving on scene and immediately starting to mace the handcuffed family members. The lieutenant’s name was conveniently left off any legal paperwork.

On Wednesday, Daniel Butler, son of Donte Butler Sr. and nephew of Ronald Butler, spoke on the incident and how police consistently terrorize his community, stating, “We been dealing with this pain for decades, generations. Drop all the charges, get all them police outta there. [MPD] looks at us as enemies, been that way for years. We need justice, real justice. You want me to be honest? The police department is the very first organized gang.”

Donna Butler, matriarch of the family, spoke as well, “This right here, this is my family. And this is how we come together when it’s needed. Release my son, he did no wrong. He protected his family, and as I always told my kids, stand ten toes. And right now, [MPD] got him in handcuffs, because he chose to protect his kids, his family, his cousins.”

