Washington D.C. rally against Trump’s Executive Order 14288

By staff

Washington, D.C. – A crowd of 50 activists and community members gathered in Lafayette Square on Sunday – the fifth anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. They protested the Trump administration’s new Executive Order 14288.

The action, hosted by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression DC (NAARPR DC), called on attendees to “Fight the Trump Agenda!” Leaders demanded that the U.S. Congress overturn Executive Order 14288, pass the George Floyd Act, and establish community control of the police in Washington DC.

The protest began with chants of “One! Four! 288! We reject your police state!” and “When killer cops are on patrol, what do we need? Community control!” as protesters gathered and circled the square. Emcee Kristen Bonner of NAARPR DC then gave an introduction that highlighted the seriousness of Executive Order 14288 and the need for the community to fight it.

“The thing that we have is our numbers,” said Bonner, “That’s why it’s so important for us to stand together and stand united!”

Speakers touched on how wide-reaching the consequences of Trump’s executive order are, including internationally, and community members spoke on their experiences with police brutality locally.

“No one should have to choose between grieving for their son and fighting for justice,” said LaToya Benton from Life After The Impact. Her son, Xzavier Hill, was murdered by two Virginia officers at age 18 in 2021.

David Black, a DC native who was wrongfully incarcerated for 26 years, spoke on his experiences in prison. “I don’t wish this on nobody, no one at all,” he said, “but it's coming out that this is happening more and more each day; that this is happening to not just me, but people of all races. 26 years I can’t get back; what about the ones that didn't make it?”

“Being in this fight for justice took more than passion, it took strategy,” said Terra Martin of the Raise One, Teach One Delaneo Martin foundation. Terra Martin’s son Delaneo was murdered by park police in March of 2021 while he was asleep in his car. “Donald Trump sees us as animals that need to be controlled by 14288. But we are not, and we'll get out here into these streets and start taking back our community!”

“The best way to lead the people is to learn from them,” said Amber-Jane Jones of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization DC, “when we go into the community and talk to them about their experiences with the cops, they're not telling us how protected and safe they feel. They’re saying they feel overpoliced and underserved!”

“We are stronger when we’re fully united,” said Sara Roslyn from the International League for Peoples’ Struggle Baltimore-DMV, “it’s up to us to fight back against imperialism. We must bring the fight to the heart of the empire!”

Bonner called out, “Indict, convict, send these killer cops to jail! The whole damn system is guilty as hell!” and “MPD, KKK, IOF, they’re all the same!”

Bonner closed the action by explaining, “What we require and need for change is more than just protesting. It’s about getting people to understand the power that they have, and that person links up with someone else who understands their power, and on and on!”

#WashingtonDC #InJusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #AfricanAmerican #GeorgeFloyd #NAARPR #DCAARPR