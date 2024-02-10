War criminal Biden's statements on Gaza are false, deceptive and election-oriented

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following February 9 statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This English translation is reprinted from the Resistance News Network, which is available on Telegram.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed that the recent statements by the American President, war criminal “Joe Biden,” regarding Gaza are false, deceptive, and have electoral dimensions, reaffirming the involvement of the American administration in the Zionist genocidal war waged against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The Front emphasized that Biden's false statements about “the Zionist response behavior in the Strip exceeding the limit, and that he is working towards achieving a sustainable cessation of fighting” are brazen and evasive.

The American administration to this moment does not support a ceasefire, overlooks the occupation's massacres against civilians in the Strip, thwarted decisions to stop the aggression in the Security Council, and more dangerously, continues to supply the Zionist entity with various types of lethal weapons, and persists in its political cover for the occupation to continue the genocidal war against our people.

The Front added that the American administration tries to exploit the humanitarian issue to try to beautify its ugly face before the voters and the American public, despite not exerting real pressure on the occupation to allow all relief aids into the Strip, most of which were prevented from entering, especially in the northern areas and Gaza suffering from siege, hunger, thirst, and diseases.

The Front clarified that Biden's deceitful speech is aimed at the American voter after his popularity decline according to opinion polls.

The American public, especially among the Black, Arab and Palestinian communities, indigenous people, and the youth, is beginning to lose confidence in the complexities of Biden's administration, convinced that it is fully complicit in the Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip, and does not respond to the American voters' calls to stop this war and its support for the Zionist entity.

The Front concluded its statement, affirming that the American administration's full partnership in the Zionist genocide against our people is indisputable, and all statements and clamor of the American administration about its efforts to stop the aggression and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid are exposed and false, falling before its behaviors on the ground, and its insistence on its stance in supporting the continuation of the occupation's aggression on the Strip, and not stopping the aggression.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Office