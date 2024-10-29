VP Harris faces protests in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapid demanding end to U.S. aid to Israel

By staff

Grand Rapids, MI – In a powerful display of solidarity, pro-Palestine protesters gathered across West Michigan’s two largest cities this past week to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris's support of the U.S./Israeli genocide.

Organized by Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids (PSGR), Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War (KNOW), several student organizations and other local allies, these demonstrations highlighted the demand from Michigan residents to end U.S. aid to Israel and redirect funds toward the needs of working-class Americans.

On Saturday, October 26, over 30 people gathered outside Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center, holding signs with messages like “Arms embargo on Israel” and “Human rights over military might.” Marissa Wagner, representing KNOW and Students for Justice in Palestine at Western Michigan University, underscored the urgency of these protests.

“We’re demanding an arms embargo on Israel,” Wagner stated. “Kamala Harris is at a serious risk of losing the election if she fails to take real action towards standing with our Palestinian community. The Biden/Harris administration claims to support a ceasefire but continues to fund Israel as it attacks its neighbors. So, we’re here to make it clear to the Harris campaign that they’re not welcome unless they start listening to their constituents.”

On Friday, October 18, more than 40 demonstrators gathered in Grand Rapids Riverside Park as Harris campaigned in the city. “Our tax dollars are funding the mass killing of Palestinians,” said Wren Burns, a West Michigan resident. “The Biden/Harris administration needs to be held accountable for these atrocities, especially while working people in Michigan are struggling to meet basic needs.”

Protesters handed out literature to event attendees, educating them on U.S. involvement in military actions abroad and highlighting Michigan’s own role through initiatives like the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator, which strengthens state ties with military contractors and arms manufacturers.

The Grand Rapids demonstration also drew attention to rising anti-immigrant and xenophobic rhetoric within the Democratic Party

“Working-class people in Michigan are demanding an end to these atrocities,” said Emerson Wolfe, chair of PSGR. “Ending U.S. aid to Israel is popular policy.”

These protests come amid an alarming trend of political repression targeting anti-war voices, including recent actions by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who filed charges against 11 anti-genocide protesters from the student encampment at the University of Michigan.

“The party’s embrace of right-wing nationalism and suppression tactics are alienating more voters by the day,” said Wolfe. “The Democrats’ current direction is betraying the values of its own base.”

The rallies in West Michigan come as a clear warning that the Democratic Party’s support for Israel’s occupation and its embrace of corporate militarism are incompatible with the values of many of its Michigan voters. As the 2024 elections approach, Michiganders are calling for a shift that reflects the needs and values of working-class communities in the state. For Michigan’s voters, this means ending U.S. aid to Israel, and prioritizing human rights over political and corporate interests.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Harris #Palestine