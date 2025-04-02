Vigil held for Anthony Padilla on second anniversary of his death

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On the evening of March 29, family members, friends and supporters gathered at the Village East Apartments to hold a vigil in honor of Anthony Padilla, marking the second anniversary of his death.

The event took place at the very location where Padilla, a 37-year-old father of two, was fatally shot in 2023. His family continues to fight for justice and accountability in a case that remains closed, despite their calls for the district attorney to press charges against his killer, Kevin McCarthy.

The vigil began before sunset as attendees lit candles at a makeshift memorial near the apartment complex’s laundry room, where the shooting occurred. The crowd, estimated at 60 people, stood in solemn remembrance while family members shared heartfelt tributes to Padilla’s life and legacy.

His grandfather, Modesto Padilla, spoke about Anthony’s warmth, his dedication to his children, and the injustice of his untimely death, stating, “Hopefully justice will come of this one of these days. Right now, nothing has been done yet. We have met with the sheriff’s department, the district attorney, the commissioners, and they all tell us that ‘maybe something will be done,’ but nothing has been done yet.”

Community leaders and activists also joined the vigil, with representatives from the Colorado Springs People's Coalition expressing solidarity with the Padilla family. One speaker emphasized the broader implications of Padilla’s case, calling for increased accountability in local law enforcement and stronger protections against violent confrontations under questionable circumstances.

Jessie Proffitt said that Padilla “was failed by every city and county official who turned their heads the other way. He was failed by every supposed servant of the people. But he was not failed by his family, who has been fighting for him every day since then. And he will not be failed by his community that stands with him today,”

Throughout the evening, attendees shared memories of Padilla, reflecting on his love for his family and friends, and his devotion to his children. Some wore shirts reading, “Justice for Anthony Padilla.” The vigil concluded with a moment of silence, as the crowd raised their candles in unison.

The Padilla family has vowed to continue their fight. They are calling on the community to support them. As the anniversary passes, the memory of Anthony Padilla remains strong among those who knew him and those who continue to stand with his family in their pursuit of justice.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #CSPC