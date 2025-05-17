Victory! $173,000 raised in FRSO Fund Drive!

By staff

The final numbers are in, and the results are truly something to be proud of. All in all, we raised $173,000! Thanks to the contributions from comrades and supporters, we didn’t just meet our $100,000 goal—with discipline and determination, we blew way past it.

This tidal wave of support comes at a critical moment. Trump and the billionaires are escalating their attacks on workers, immigrants and oppressed people. We are not only building the struggle, but at the same time protecting what we’ve built, expanding our capacity, and gearing up for even bigger fights ahead.

From coast to coast, districts smashed past their local goals, turning this drive into a nationwide show of force. “I’m so proud to be a part of an organization that’s serious about revolution. The fundraising efforts in the midst of all the work we’re doing are a real testament to that commitment,” says Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee. “Every dollar’s a brick in the foundation of our movement and we’re building something that’s unshakable.”

The funds will help secure our headquarters by paying down our mortgage, and fuel the campaigns, training, and organizing that’s needed to turn the tide against this rotten system.

To every comrade who donated, who dug deep, who rallied their networks, and who pushed to collect pledges: this incredible victory belongs to all of us.

Now we’re taking this energy into the struggles ahead. Onward!

#PeoplesStruggle #FRSO #FundDrive #Featured