Utah Valley University’s SDS holds protest against Charlie Kirk memorial on campus

By Collin Grannis

Orem, UT – On Tuesday October 21, just over 40 students and community members gathered to protest any sort of Charlie Kirk memorial on campus. This protest was held about 200 feet from the spot where Charlie Kirk was killed

Utah Valley University has appointed a committee to oversee development of a memorial. Members include UVU administrators, a member of the UVU board of trustees, a member of the Utah House of Representatives, other Utah government workers, and three student representatives.

One of the protest attendees, and UVU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) member, Oscar Guerrero stated, “We don’t want to prolong the trauma and memorialize hateful rhetoric.”

Guerrero continued, “This man constantly peddled misinformation and harmful rhetoric about minorities that has caused harm to both myself and others. To memorialize him would substantiate his harmful and divisive behavior that goes against the values of unity, inclusion and belonging that UVU claims to uphold.”

Another protest attendee, UVU SDS member Kareem Kasem stated, “He was a racist who didn’t believe in empathy,” and “I think it would be very divisive if there is a memorial in his likeness. I have a feeling that it will just be vandalized and students who had nothing to do with it will be threatened over it.”

Alexander Draper added, “I was there because I think it would be foolish for the school to make a memorial for someone who spoke so openly against college education, and who was vocally racist and hateful towards Islamic people, queer folks, and most anyone that didn't align with white American evangelism.”

The UVU Students for a Democratic Society plan to hold another protest before winter fully sets in on campus and before the semester ends.

