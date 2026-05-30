Utah transit workers picket International Bus Roadeo demanding strong contract

By Sebastian Miscenich

Salt Lake City, UT – On Sunday, May 17, over 50 members of ATU 382 formed a picket line for a decent contract in downtown Salt Lake City. Working under an expired contract for six months, transit workers and community supporters demonstrated in front of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) International Bus Roadeo, demanding Utah Transit Authority (UTA) address worker safety, outsourcing, and pressing economic demands.

Tammy Davison, a garage worker, criticized UTA executive Jay Fox for ignoring worker needs in the lead-up to this year’s Winter Olympics, saying “The upper management’s going to Milan on UTA’s dime while we’re still waiting on a contract for a fair wage.”

Workers chanted ,“Maintenance, locomotive, light rail and bus! We're one, UTA, so don't mess with us!” and sang “Six months no CBA! Six months no CBA! That’s the UTA way!” to the tune of La donna è mobile. Bus drivers operating the shuttle route to the Roadeo honked their horns in approval, as the chanting and song carried into the venue.

“It’s been six months and we’re still trying to negotiate,” said Norm Blessett, another transit worker. Blessett said ATU members chose the Bus Roadeo because of its high profile as an international competition. “This was the best place to let UTA know we’re not happy,” said Blessett.

The Bus Roadeo bills itself as “bringing the industry together” in a “hands-on competition that puts the skills of bus operators and maintenance professionals to the test.”

The transit workers also called out the UTA for underhanded, anti-union tactics during bargaining.

“During negotiations, the UTA decided to fire two of the negotiators on the union side,” said Doug Underwood, vice president of ATU 382. “It’s trying to divide the union; there’s just no fair bargaining.”

UTA workers chanted, “When our leadership is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “Stronger together!”

Workers from other trade unions answered the transit workers’ call for support, with Teamsters, CWA, AFSCME, and IATSE among those represented.

Cynthia Shaw, a campus worker and member of CWA 7765, said, “We’re stronger together. When all union members and all workers in Utah stand together, we are stronger together.”

“I rely on UTA to get to calls downtown, going to the Maverick Center,” said Michael Kroll, a rigger and member of IATSE 99. “These workers need better compensation.”

Workers held down the picket line at a high level of energy for hours, from the morning until the afternoon. ATU members vowed to continue their fight for a strong contract and to overcome the UTA’s greed.

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #Labor #Transit #ATU