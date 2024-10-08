Utah students rally and march, win victory against Israeli study abroad program

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On October 3, 50 students and community members gathered on the campus of the University of Utah to demand an end to the school’s study abroad program with the University of Haifa, an Israeli military college that practices discrimination against its Arab and Muslim students. Organizers also called for the University of Utah’s full divestment from companies involved in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, reinvestment in student resources, and for the University of Utah to respect students’ right to protest for Palestine.

The rally also celebrated the Palestinian resistance. Chris Loera-Peña of Mecha de U of U said, “It’s been a year of genocide, but also a year of non-stop resistance and fighting from the Palestinian people and the entire world.”

The student movement successfully pressured the university to publicly suspend study abroad with the University of Haifa for the academic year, although organizers demand a full severing of the relationship. The victory comes after Utah youth and students held campus speakouts and educational tabling events against the study abroad program and genocide profiteering on campus since the start of the fall semester.

“When we show up together and join the struggle for a free Palestine, we will be heard,” said Polly Redd of MECHA de U of U. “We are calling for our school to end its study abroad program with the University of Haifa and divest from Israel entirely.”

Students chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes!” Despite undercover campus police attempting to intimidate the rally participants, the speakers were greeted with loud cheers.

“The money currently spent on genocide and war should be reinvested in student services and resource centers,” said Sebastian Miscenich of Utah Students for a Democratic Society. “Tuition has gone up and up, yet DEI, student resources, and affirmative action in higher education have all been slashed by the Republicans.”

After the speeches, the rally marched two miles through the Utah heat, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners reading “Disclose and divest.” Chants of “There is only one solution – intifada, revolution!” filled the campus as the protesters reached Legacy Bridge, where they displayed their signs and banners to the honks of passing cars.

The rally was organized by Mecha de U of U, Utah Students for a Democratic Society, and the Vote Socialist 2024 Presidential campaign.

