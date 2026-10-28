Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Utah Anti-War Committee.

On Tuesday, October 27th, University of Utah student Amber Grace was the victim of a transphobic attack by the Utah College Republicans. She was accosted by College Republican members after speaking out against the transphobic rhetoric they were pushing at their table. After she left the table, she was followed and harassed with transphobic attacks and recorded without her consent. Even though the College Republicans began this harassment, Amber is now facing misdemeanor charges of assault and property damage for resisting transphobia. Amber is a dedicated member of the Salt Lake community as an anti-war activist, and she did nothing wrong by speaking against hateful Republican rhetoric.

The UAWC calls on Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to refuse the charges on Amber Grace! Speaking out against transphobia is not a crime.

Call and email Salt Lake DA Sim Gill and demand he refuse the charges:

[email protected]

385-468-7600

“My name is ____. I am calling to demand that you refuse the charges on Amber Grace. Amber did nothing wrong by speaking out against a transphobic attack.”

The UAWC also calls on University of Utah president Taylor Randall to finally listen to his students and to ban the College Republicans from harassing marginalized students on campus.

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #LGBTQ #AntiWarMovement #UAWC #Feature