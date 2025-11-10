USF students rally against Trump’s higher education compact

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – On Friday November 7, students at the University of South Florida rallied against Trump’s higher education compact, officially called his “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.” This rally was organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) as part of a National Day of Action called by National Students for a Democratic Society.

Students and members of SDS spoke about the importance of defending free speech on campus as well as their demands for no ICE on campus and lifting the campus-wide ban on their SDS chapter.

Students chanted “No fear, no hate, no deportations in our state!” and “Donald Trump get back, we will stop your compact!” while passing cars honked in support and students leaving campus stopped in to listen.

SDS member Connor Jaap said, “Me and my fellow members felt called to speak out and fight against the bigotry that the Trump administration is trying to shove down our throats. We will continue to stand up for what we believe in, which is accessible and equitable higher education for all, a sanctuary campus, the abolishment of ICE, and legalization for all.”

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #SDS