USF represses and expels pro-Palestine students

By staff

Tampa, FL – In yet another act of political repression against Tampa Bay SDS, the University of South Florida administration has decided to expel SDS member Victoria Hinckley under false charges. Hinckley had previously been suspended and was not allowed to walk at graduation, despite being in her final semester. Admin also suspended international student Joseph Charry for one year, putting his student visa at risk and possibly getting him deported. SDS has been suspended as a campus group.

All of this is retaliation for our Gaza solidarity encampment. USF has repeatedly attempted to pin the blame for the violence that broke out on April 30 on SDS. SDS maintains that the violence was initiated by the police and university admin like Dean Danielle McDonald and USFPD Chief Chris Daniel.

Hinckley is fighting admin's decision, and SDS is doing everything we can to get this unjust expulsion reversed. More details will be posted on our Instagram @tampabaysds.

