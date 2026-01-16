University of South Florida Students say ICE off Campus!

By staff

Tampa, FL – On January 13, approximately 70 people attended a rally at the intersection of USF Palm and Fletcher to demand ICE off campus and justice in the wake of the killing of Nicole Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The protest was organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society as a call to action against ICE.

The University of South Florida had reposted on their career services website recruitment effort by Customs and Border Patrol. During the past fall semester, the University of South Florida had invited CBP onto campus for a career fair and USFPD has signed onto the 287(g) agreement allowing officers to be cross trained as ICE agents.

In addition to students and Tampa Bay SDS, the event was attended by community members and members of the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee. Student organizers spoke about standing in solidarity with Minneapolis, about legalization for all, and to demand that USF take the steps to become a sanctuary campus.

Halima Shaikh, member of SDS, said “A sanctuary campus is a responsibility, a responsibility that the USF administration has to its students, the very students that give them power and money.”

The energy of the crowd was passionate as chants like “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!” and “Immigrants are welcome here!” rang out from across the university. Vehicles leaving the university and driving past the intersection honked for the demonstrators or showed off signs with exclamations of solidarity.

After the murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, National Students for a Democratic Society called for a week of action against ICE, this event in Tampa being one of many actions across the nation as individuals are outraged by violence perpetuated by ICE.

