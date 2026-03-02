University of South Florida students rally in solidarity with Cuba

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Thursday, February 26, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society mobilized around 15 students to demand U.S. hands off Cuba.

As a part of their organization’s National Day of Action, Tampa Bay SDS held a rally in solidarity with Cuba, and to demand the U.S. out of Latin America and an end to the blockade against Cuba.

“The U.S. war machine infringes on sovereign nations and tries to take its natural resources,” said member Vicky Tong. “In Cuba, the U.S. enacted and is still enacting an embargo that has gone on for 60 years too long.”

Members also denounced the multiple attempts of U.S. intervention in Latin America, including the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores that severed the main lifeline Cuba had to oil. Students demanded an end to all U.S. intervention, explaining that the only people who benefit from these acts is the U.S. government.

“These ruthless attempts by the U.S. to isolate Cuba will not go unnoticed,” SDS member Allie Enriquez said. “The Cuban people continue to remain resilient despite the ongoing attacks the Western world continues to send their way. Despite the attacks from the U.S. over the years, socialist Cuba has continued to build a society for and by the working people.”

