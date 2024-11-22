University of New Orleans students reject sudden parking fees, tell admin ‘Make it make sense!’

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On November 15, students from the University of New Orleans gathered outside of the Administrative Annex to protest the school’s sudden decision to charge students for an entire semester’s worth of parking decals, with only three weeks of the semester left in the year.

Around 30 students stood together, holding up signs reading “Full price? That’s not right!” “Don’t make us address your financial mess!” and “Make it make sense!” as they chanted and took turns sharing their experiences.

One student said, “$130 for a decal? That’s the same cost I had to pay to replace the mold-covered items from my apartment in Privateer Place!”

Other speakers represented the Student Government Association (SGA) and the University of New Orleans’ Chapter for Students for a Democratic Society (UNO SDS).

“I’m not doing this because I hate this school,” said Joshua Trochez, the president of the SGA. “I do it because I love this school, and I want to see it get better.”

Organizers called for a boycott of the decals, saying the cost for a three-week parking decal could be coming out of students’ rent and groceries.

“My grandfather was an alum from this university. He tells me, so many people here are working class. So much of the tourism industry in the city is directly tied to UNO as a feeder school. It’s such a shame to see the way the university is going,” said Lucas Harrell, a member of UNO SDS.

