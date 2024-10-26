United Express carrier Mesa Air flight attendants begin federally mediated negotiations, work to end tiers in aviation

By staff

Washington DC – Flight attendants at United Express carrier Mesa Air, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), are ramping up their fight for a decent contract as they enter the first session of federally mediated negotiations, under the supervision of the National Mediation Board (NMB). AFA filed for federal mediation in September to press forward on a new contract for 560 flight attendants.

“It’s time to add pressure and urgency to these negotiations and raise the standards for Mesa flight attendants,” said Shannon Harris, Mesa AFA president. “Flight attendants at Mesa need relief now in order to make ends meet. It’s time to get this done and if United Airlines has ‘extra cash’ for Wall Street with a $1.5 billion stock buyback they certainly have cash to lift us out of poverty wages.”

While Mesa flight attendants work for the regional airline, airline management at United ultimately controls the pay and working conditions at Mesa, which provides a significant amount of United’s route structure. The exploitative “regional airline” business model allows United to reap massive profits, while suppressing wages and benefits for workers at regionals.

Passengers generally don’t know that they are flying with a different airline, one that pays almost half as much in pay and benefits for the workers.

“Passengers board these United-branded flights unaware that the flight attendants working them are paid nearly 45% less for the same work,” said Sara Nelson, AFA international president. “The immoral contract structure that locks in two tiers of employment for the same [job] has got to end. The greed that drives massive payouts for executives and hedge funds cannot leave flight attendants starving. Our union is demanding an end to tiers of employment in aviation.”

The National Mediation Board will oversee this week’s negotiations in New Orleans, as Mesa Air flight attendants continue to press for a contract that reflects their essential contributions as aviation’s first responders to United’s operation.

