United Airlines flight attendants pressure management at airports worldwide

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – United flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, demonstrated at nearly 20 airports worldwide, March 19.

As recent aviation incidents have shown, flight attendants perform lifesaving work every day to ensure the safety and health of the passengers in their care. Management has dragged out negotiations while United flight attendants’ pay falls further behind competitors. With record profits of $3.1 billion in 2024 alone, the airline has more than enough to negotiate an industry leading agreement with the flight attendants.

“United’s goal is to become the premier U.S. airline,” said Ken Diaz, United AFA president. “If CEO Scott Kirby wants to run the number one airline, flight attendants must be number one in compensation, benefits and work rules. It’s time to get this contract done. We will continue to fight until we secure the contract we deserve.”

United Flight Attendants are calling for: significant double-digit base pay increases to lead the industry; more pay for time on the job, including boarding; retroactive pay dating back to the contract’s amendable date; schedule flexibility, job security and retirement improvements; no concessions.

United flight attendants overwhelmingly voted – by over 99% – to authorize a strike if necessary. The message is clear: flight attendants are prepared to do whatever it takes to secure the contract they have earned. And United executives take home millions in bonuses while continuing to push for concessions and cuts for the workers who make air travel possible.

