UNF students protest reactionary James Fishback's speaking tour

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Wednesday, April 8, students at the University of North Florida gathered to protest Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, a vehement racist and xenophobe, who was allowed to speak on campus.

The protest was organized by Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society and drew more than 20 students to picket the building where Fishback was giving his speech. Signs read “No racist governor” and “Fishback hates immigrants.”

During his campaign for Florida governor, Fishback has appealed to the emerging far right section of young voters. He has stated that he views all immigrants, documented and undocumented, as invaders. Recently, he also came under fire after a viral video showed him telling a Black man he should be lynched.

Students picketed the building for more than three hours, braving rain, cold weather and intimidation from police.

The demonstration drew much opposition from Fishback’s supporters, but some were swayed by the protest, admitting they didn't actually know Fishback’s stances beforehand.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #StudentMovement #SDS