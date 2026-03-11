UIC students host victory rally after kicking TPUSA off campus

By staff

Chicago, IL – On March 4, 30 students rallied in the quad at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). The protest, organized by New Students for a Democratic Society, was originally a counter-protest meant to happen at the same time as a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event.

TPUSA announced a “Prove me Wrong” event featuring Pastor Lucas Miles, who has a record of anti-immigrant rhetoric. Immediately after TPUSA’s announcement, SDS organized a counter-protest with the slogan, “Tell TPUSA Immigrants are Welcomed Here!”

The night before the morning rally, TPUSA shared on social media that they were canceling the event “due to weather.” The forecast had a small chance of rain for six hours after the event. It was clear that TPUSA canceled due to the SDS counter-protest.

The counter-protest was endorsed by Anakbayan, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Mexican Students de Aztlán, Housing Staff United, Socialist Alternative, Fearless Undocumented Alliance, Radical Public Health and Union of Puerto Rican Students.

Students passing by the rally celebrated the news that TPUSA had cancelled their event in response to the planned counter-protest.

“This is what happens when we stand together and organize, we rip the masks off of right-wing grifters and expose them as what they are: Cowards!” said River Argyilan co-chair of the SDS chapter at UIC.

“The UIC administration cannot gloat about diversity at this school while allowing groups who openly spread hate speech to host events on campus,” Argylian went on to say. “They cannot claim to serve their students while defunding the cultural centers, removing DEI from financial aid, and refusing to protect their students from ICE.”

A member of Anakabyan spoke of the UIC administration’s continued repression of progressive student groups while allowing a racist student group like TPUSA on campus. Marel shared that Anakbayan has recently received penalties from the Center for Student Involvement due to hosting an anti-ICE whistle-packing event in a public space on campus.

“On the campuses, groups like TPUSA exist to embolden white-supremacy, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia and reactionaries on campus,” Gio Araujo said on behalf of FRSO.

Araujo continued, “Groups like TPUSA are simply fog machines. Like a real fog machine, it can be broken with your foot or fist. On the campuses and streets, they can be pushed out with the power of the people. We are determined to unite all who can be united to march through the fog towards our enemy, the ruling class of billionaires and their political representatives in the White House.”

During the rally, UIC administration tried to force the students to move. SDS had an approved reservation for the quad but were told the students weren’t allowed to be on the grass. Students continued on with the rally as planned.

“We’ve proven here today what SDS has proven all over the country: TPUSA is a paper tiger! said Erin Boyle, president of National SDS. “They’re a small group of racist cowards hiding behind billionaire right-wing funding. TPUSA is not a movement, they’re a cancerous speaking tour forced on to college campuses that don’t want their hate! “

“It’s never been more clear that our universities need to put up a fight against Donald Trump! And let me be more clear, we need to make them put up a fight.” said Boyle.

Organizers called on students to join SDS for a town hall March 19 to continue to put pressure on UIC administration to fund cultural centers, declare a sanctuary campus and stop capitulating to the Trump agenda. After the speakers ended, students marched through campus. Protesters chanted, “When MAGA is running about! We organize, we run them out!” and “Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Turning Point, go away!”

