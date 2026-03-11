UIC students demand no war on Iran

By Gio Araujo

Chicago, IL – On Monday, March 2, students rallied on the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) quad to condemn the attacks on the city of Tehran by the apartheid state of Israel and the United States. Students demanded no war on Iran.

New Students for a Democratic Society at UIC answered the call by the national New SDS to mobilize on the streets and campuses against this war.

Oppose this unjust war.

“Just two mornings ago the United States and Israel bombed a school in the city of Minab killing over 180 schoolgirls! This is unfortunately just scratching the surface, because every single day, we wake up and see more bombs drop, we see hospitals, schools and neighborhoods turned into rubble and exploded, we see the death tolls go up,” said Sathvika Gowda of New SDS as the rally opened up.

Gowda ended with, “Wherever the U.S. goes, wherever Israel goes, we see destruction, devastation, obscene violence and war crimes. Every single day, we must stand up and oppose this unjust and illegal war!”

Groups like Anakbayan at UIC, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Chicago, and Mexican Students de Aztlan (MeSA) at UIC came out and spoke against the U.S.-Israeli terror on Iran.

Ile Cecilio of MeSA stated, “Mexican Students of Aztlan condemns war against Iran, we condemn the inhumane murder of the over 100 schoolgirls in Minab and any military strike towards civilians in Iran and everywhere!”

Cecilio continued, “We know that U.S. intervention has never worked, as seen in Latin America where many of their countries have been destabilized with the excuses of ‘protecting democracy’. With this new administration, we know they aren't covert with what they want and their greed for oil and money in the Middle East and in other countries like Venezuela is palpable.”

Angel Naranjo of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “Here in the U.S., progressives and revolutionaries need to go all out, uniting all who can be united to end the war on Iran. What the U.S. and Israel are doing to Iran is crime, and it needs to be judged accordingly.”

Naranjo ended by stating, “Trump is now talking about regime change. The truth of the matter is that we do need a regime change – a regime change in Washington DC.”

