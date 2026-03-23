UIC student townhall meeting to demand admin serve students, not Trump

By staff

Chicago, IL – On March 19, New Students for a Democratic Society (New SDS) held a campus town hall meeting to demand campus administrators increase funding for cultural centers, protect DEI, and declare a sanctuary campus. A crowd of around 50 students faced the three administrators who were seated next to a podium to hear students’ testimony.

The event opened with Gio Araujo from New SDS. Gio Araujo stating, “We have made it loud and clear: properly defend and fund our cultural centers. Raise the funding for the cultural centers to hire students on campus.”

“All students have a right to an education that is meaningful and accessible to them, one that meets their academic and cultural needs. No compliance with Trump is the only acceptable option for our administration,” continued Araujo.

Ileanne Cecilio, speaking on behalf of Mexican Students de Aztlan (MeSA), said, “What we are here to advocate for, and demand is only a continuation of the work that has been done by many activists and students before us. Our current MeSA campaign demands we be a true sanctuary campus for our students.” Cecilio highlighted UIC’s inaction when two women were detained outside a campus building last October.

Jacob Belencion from Anakbayan said, “UIC needs to show its commitment through action. Show your students that you are on the side of your diverse student population, not the side of the administration shutting us down.”

After opening speeches the event transitioned to public comment. Xzavier Jones from New SDS said, “I find it unbelievable that UIC doesn't feel the need to move with urgency when it comes to defending the spaces that their minority population frequents.”

After public comment, the three attending administrators gave introductions and answered questions from the students. Michael Ginsburg, special advisor to the chancellor for student affairs, insisted that declaring a sanctuary campus would “put a target on our back”. He went on to say that the city of Chicago had done this by declaring itself a sanctuary city. This was met with disapproval from the crowd.

River from New SDS led the crowd in a final chant: “Dare to struggle! Dare to win!” Organizers of the event encouraged students to join endorsing organizations in continuing to raise these demands. The event was endorsed by Anakbayan, Mexican Students de Aztlan (MeSA), Black Student Union, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, UIC United Faculty Union, Sanctuary for All, College Democrats and Latinos Unidos.

#ChicagoIL #IL #StudentMovement #SDS #MeSA