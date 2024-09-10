Uhuru 3 trial enters second week

By Gage Lacharite

Tampa, FL – The trial of the Uhuru 3 entered its second week on Monday, September 9. The 17th floor courtroom of the Sam Gibbons Federal Courthouse in downtown Tampa was packed with observers from across the country and across social movements, there to support the defendants.

The proceedings continued today with the interviewing and cross examination of an FBI agent witness. The prosecution is expected to present its final witness early tomorrow, after which the defense will begin its presentation. The trial is expected to begin to wrap up by the end of the week.

The Uhuru 3 are members of the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Solidarity Movement who are charged with conspiracy to act as unregistered agents of the Russian government. The defense maintains that their activities constitute free political speech and that they are being targeted for their criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration's substantial military support for Ukraine and aggression against Russia.

#TampaFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #Uhuru3 #APSP