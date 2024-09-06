Uhuru 3 trial enters second day

By staff

Tampa, FL – As the trial of the Uhuru 3 enters its second day, the prosecution calls its first witnesses. The Uhuru 3 are members of the African People’s Socialist Party (APSP) and the Uhuru Movement who are charged with conspiracy and “acting as agents of the Russian government within the United States without prior notification.” The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendants. Many had traveled from all across the country to be there.

The prosecution first called Professor Brian Taylor, a professor of political science, to the stand as a witness. Taylor’s role in the trial was to provide background information on the Russian intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB). When other witnesses were questioned, it was revealed that there was no proof of any of the defendants or the Russian nationals being agents of the FSB.

The prosecution then called three FBI agents as witnesses. An FBI agent in charge of compiling the data seized from the raids revealed that the FBI seized 20 terabytes of data and, when asked, stated that it would take a lifetime to read that information.

An FBI agent who reviewed the data seized from the raids discussed the APSP’s involvement with the Anti-Globalist Movement (AGM) of Russia from 2015 to 2016. One of the main events examined was APSP Chairman Omali Yeshitela’s traveling to Moscow to speak at a conference hosted by the AGM. Also discussed was the Uhuru Movement’s involvement in writing a petition against the United States’ crimes against African Americans and organizing events for the petition during UN hearings. Omali Yeshitela’s attorney, Ade Griffin, argued that each of these actions falls under protected speech. The FBI agent agreed with Griffin when asked.

The final witness was a language analyst for the FBI who translated the Russian documents, chats, audio files, and text on images that were used in the investigation. After explaining how she translated these items, the defense had no cross-examination and she and the jury were free to leave the courtroom.

After the jurors left, Judge William Jung cited the case U.S. v. Duran (2005) to suggest that there is precedent that a defendant does not need to knowingly commit a crime, particularly regarding the charge of conspiring with a foreign government, to be charged. However, both Judge Jung and Attorney Mutaqee Akbar noted the language used in the statute for the crime of conspiracy. According to the statute, conspiracy is committed when two or more persons intentionally come together to commit an offense against or defraud the United States.

The trial of the Uhuru 3 is expected to continue for another three weeks.

