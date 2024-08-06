U.S. and Israel are provoking a wider war in in the Middle East

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Biden administration and with the government of apartheid Israel are doing everything possible to spark a wider war in the Middle East.

On the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh was murdered while attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president. That came after the killing of Fouad Shukur, a top leader of the progressive Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, in a Beirut missile strike. This is all layered on top of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has claimed more than 40,000 Palestinian lives.

The Biden administration has responded to these events by ordering more ballistic missile-equipped cruisers, destroyers and fighter squadrons to the Middle East for the purpose of “defending” Israel. Once again, the occupiers of Palestine can commit any crime, including crimes that border on the unimaginable, and the U.S. will be there facilitating more of them.

Biden has made it clear he stands with the genocide. Vice President Harris says she finds those protesting genocide “despicable.” Turn on the TV, look at newspaper – none of this is hidden. Even as you read this, more U.S. military forces are on their way to the Middle East.

The U.S. has built an empire that spans the globe, and its domination of the Middle East is a big part of that. Walls Street is fixated on the region’s strategic location, vast oil resources and important markets. The other side of the coin is this: the Palestinians and hundreds of millions of Arab people are sick and tired of foreign domination and want to control their own future. Israel acts as the regional policeman for the U.S. and is used against any country that wants to break out of orbit of imperialism.

The logic of Zionism was premised on the idea that Palestine was a “land without a people,” so it was just fine to steal it. This lie has reached its genocidal conclusion in Gaza. The U.S. is not only complicit in these crimes; the American ships and planes that have been dispatched are defending everything that is wrong. Israeli “extremists” riot at a military base, supporting those who rape and torture Palestinian prisoners. And the White House stands with Israel.

The Palestinian resistance to occupation is strong and it has shown itself to be a movement of heroes.

In Iran, in Syria, in Iraq, Yemen and Syria, there are millions determined to end the Israeli occupation and break free of empire’s chains. They deserve our support and solidarity.

Victory to the Palestinian resistance!

No U.S. aid to Israel!

End U.S. intervention in the Middle East!

#Palestine #FRSO #AntiWarMovement