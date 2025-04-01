Tulane students protest book fair event, demand protection for DEI and free speech

By Rory Macdonald

New Orleans, LA – On Saturday March 29, during Tulane University’s three-day “Bookfest” celebration, about 20 people gathered to protest Tulane’s compliance with the racist Trump agenda. Protesters united in anger at Tulane’s attacks on free speech, its cuts to DEI programs, and its plans to renew a five-year contract with the U.S. – Israel Energy Center.

One protester held a sign reading, “From Tulane to Columbia, support our students.” Another sign read, “No renewal,” referring to the Energy Center, a federal program led by Tulane that helps Israel steal natural gas from Palestine.

Anthony Franklin, a Tulane student, called out Tulane’s attacks on Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs, saying, “The idea that DEI programs remove merit is disgusting and tells people of color that they never worked for a damn thing. I’m here to say that I worked three times as hard to get into this school!”

Tulane recently closed its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion office. Additionally, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Gender and Sexual Diversity were quietly closed. These changes show that Tulane is complying with the racist Trump agenda without showing any resistance.

Speaking for the Queer Trans Community Action Project, Blu DiMarco connected the attacks on diversity and the university’s support for Israel, saying, “Anti-DEI policies are the policies of Zionism! To pollute and destroy the history of Palestinians, to destroy the history of queer and trans people, to isolate, attack and deport students who don’t agree with them.”

Sophie Barker, speaking for New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports, said, “Last time we gathered at Tulane, the university notified seven students they were under conduct investigations for attending an off campus demonstration.” She continued, “If that wasn’t bad enough, Tulane is hosting IDF soldiers on Monday. Soldiers actively committing genocide!”

The rally wrapped up with powerful chants of “Defend free speech” and “Tulane, don’t comply, we’re protecting DEI!” Tulane is still investigating the students Barker mentioned, and five of seven students are facing university threats of suspension or expulsion.

