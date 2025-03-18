Tulane calls bomb threat to silence student free speech

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement by Together United Students for a Democratic Society.

On March 17th Tulane University arrested one of its students for speaking up in defense of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. Last week, Tulane University closed its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion office. A Tulane student, in response to their school’s cowardly compliance with the racist Trump agenda, wore a paper sign on their backpack saying “Tulane just got rid of DEI… If you have the means, go elsewhere.”

While in the LBC, Tulane’s student center, they heard a member of Tulane’s administration comment on their bag. After briefly forgetting their bag in the student center, Tulane reported a bomb threat as an excuse to remove it from its place near an ongoing admissions event.

When the student returned for their bag, they were arrested by the Tulane University Police Department. TUPD went on to detain them and intimidate them despite having no criminal charges against them. This student was arrested because of their political speech in a clear violation of the First Amendment. Police officers continued to coerce and intimidate them while they were detained. TUPD threatened that if they did not comply with interrogation immediately, their silence would lead to university conduct charges that could end their education at Tulane.

Earlier this month a similar false bomb threat was reported by Barnard University to clear a student protest. Tulane’s cowardice in the face of political speech from its students only grows, but the students will not be silenced! Whether it is an individual exercising their free speech or an organized student protest, universities have no right to use police to silence their students!

Protect Free Speech on Campus! Defend DEI!

