Tucson stands with Cuba and Mexico against U.S. imperialism

By staff

Tucson, AZ – The Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) along with nine other organizations rallied outside the Mexican Consulate on June 27 to demand: U.S. hands off Cuba! U.S. hands off Mexico!

The crowd of nearly 30 people received numerous honks from vehicles passing by the busy street corner. The action joined the national Week of Action called for by the National Network on Cuba and endorsed by Black Alliance for Peace, UNAC, Resist US-Led War, Anti War Action Network (AWAN), and many others.

James Jordan of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) initiated the call for an action to support Mexico’s solidarity with Cuba and demand an end to the U.S. blockade of Cuba. Jordan wanted to raise the profile of U.S. interventions in Mexico, like the recent appearance of CIA agents in Chihuahua and the bogus indictments against elected representatives who are members of the Morena party.

Protesters held signs that read: “Let Cuba live!” “E.E.U.U. fuera de México!” “Bloqueo no! Cuba si!” and “CIA fuera de México!”

While not present for health reasons, James Jordan sent important talking points that Jim Byrne of TAWC shared in a speech, “There is a lot of U.S. activity in and on Mexico these last few months, like the CIA agents invited to Chihuahua by the PANista governor without telling the President Claudia Sheinbaum. The U.S. claims it has ten indictments, many of whom are members of the party of past president AMLO and current President Sheinbaum, the popular Morena party. Meanwhile, Trump pardoned a convicted drug trafficker, past Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. This ‘HondurasGate’ threatens any sitting progressive president in Latin America.”

Byrne continued, “Mexico has sent over 4800 tons of aid to Cuba during this U.S. blockade. They deserve our solidarity! Cuba is surviving a decades-long embargo and now an inhumane blockade, they deserve our solidarity!”

The action was endorsed by the immigrant rights organizations Coalición de Derechos Humanos and Paisanos Unidos, progressive veteran organizations Common Defense and Veterans for Peace, and political organizations CPUSA Tucson, PSL Tucson, Pima County Green Party, and FRSO Tucson.

#TusconAZ #AZ #AntiWarMovement #Cuba #Mexico #AWAN