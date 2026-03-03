Tucson rally demands ‘U.S. hands off Iran!’

By staff

Tucson, AZ – On February 28, around 100 people rallied outside the Davis – Monthan Air Force Base on only a few hours’ notice to protest the deadly missile strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. The Tucson Anti-War Committee (TAWC) activated an emergency action plan that it built with progressive veteran organization Common Defense, the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance, and the Nuclear Resistors.

TAWC is one of 20 organizations across the country in the Anti-War Action Network to have held an emergency protest within 24 hours of the strikes.

TAWC organizer Maria Sohn Hasman led chants and told the crowd “We want to make it clear that we oppose any and all U.S. interventions. Trump is lashing out around the world in a desperate attempt to assert U.S. dominance – we see it in the illegal kidnapping of democratically-elected President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, the threats to Cuba's government, and the missile strikes on Iran and the assassination of Iran's supreme leader. U.S. hands off Iran!”

Dozens of vehicles honked their horns in solidarity with the action, a sign that Trump’s wars are unpopular.

“Trump’s actions abroad are bold and brazen. We need to be bold and build a bigger anti-war movement! We need to challenge ourselves to reach out to co-workers, neighbors, friends, centers of faith, labor and more to build the kind of power that can stop this war machine,” added TAWC organizer Jim Byrne.

The Tucson Anti-War Committee will be participating in the International Day of Action on March 3 in solidarity with Cuba, Venezuela and Iran.

