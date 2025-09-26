Tucson joins National Week of Action: Arrest Netanyahu!

By staff

Tucson, AZ – The Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) organized a rally on September 24 as part of the Anti-War Action Network National Week of Action. The call was to mobilize while war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu attended the United Nations General Assembly.

A small but spirited multi-generational crowd took a street corner just north of downtown and received countless honks and waves in solidarity with Palestine.

An organizer with TAWC, Maria Sohn Hasman, kicked off the event, stating, “So while Netanyahu speaks at the UN spouting his lies about what is happening in Palestine, we in Tucson know that a two-state solution determined by the UN is not enough. TAWC says free Palestine! End U.S. aid to Israel!”

The crowd also heard from Mohyeddin Abdualaziz, founder of the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance, who spoke about the increased level of solidarity and the growing size of the Palestine Solidarity movement in the U.S.

The AWAN has nearly two dozen affiliated cities participating in this week of action and is planning actions for the anniversary of October 7.

