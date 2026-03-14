Tucson joins day of action against Howmet Aerospace

By staff

Tucson, AZ – As part of the National Week of Action against Howmet Aerospace, March 1 to 8, the Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) led a protest on March 7 outside of a Howmet facility that makes fasteners for Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

In an industrial area of Tucson unaccustomed to political protests, passing cars honked enthusiastically against Israel’s genocide of Palestine. Israel purchases a version of the F-35 that it has used to drop “bunker busters” that have murdered Palestinians and leveled homes as part of the Zionist genocide.

Most Tucsonans know Raytheon, RTX, as the local war profiteer, but the outreach by TAWC raised awareness about Howmet as another manufacturer that profits off of U.S. wars and destruction.

Before the protest, TAWC hosted a community teach-in and followed up with months of flyering and canvassing neighborhoods, small businesses, and community events.

Protesters held Palestinian flags and a big banner that read, “Howmet cut ties with genocide” along with signs stating “Tucson stands against genocide” and “Israel kills, Howmet profits.”

Melissa Cordero, a progressive, anti-war veteran and organizer with Common Defense stated, “We must hold corporations like Howmet accountable for their role in perpetuating this cycle of violence and neglect of our veterans. We need a shift in our national priorities where our resources are directed to supporting those who have served.”

This was the first protest TAWC has held outside the Howmet facility in Tucson. A member of TAWC stated, “The majority of Howmet’s products are engines and wheels made for commercial vehicles and planes, and only about 17% of their business comes from making parts for the F-35 fighter jet for Lockheed Martin. The F-35 is a lethal fighter jet capable of carrying tens of thousands of pounds of bombs and moving faster than the speed of sound. They are a critical component in the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide of Palestinians.” He also explained these F-35 fighter jets are being used by the U.S. around the world in Venezuela and Iran.

TAWC took on the campaign with co-sponsors Common Defense, Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance (APSA), PSL, Nuclear Resistors, Veterans for Peace, and the local Tempest Collective branch.

Speakers at the action echoed the campaign’s demands that Howmet permanently stop their production of parts for F-35s and cut all ties with Lockheed Martin. The protest ended with a TAWC member leading chants like, “Howmet, Howmet you will see, Palestine will be free!” and “Howmet can keep Gaza alive, just stop making the F-35!”

#TusconAZ #AZ #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Howmet