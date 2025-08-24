Tucson Anti War Committee rallies against escalating Israeli ground invasion

By staff

Tucson, AZ – The members of the Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) answered the call from Anti War Action Network (AWAN) for emergency protests against Israel’s invasion of Gaza City. On short notice, TAWC organized a “stand out” on August 19, during rush hour at a large intersection near the University of Arizona. Over a dozen people showed up, including a couple who lived nearby and saw the flyer in Reddit and decided to walk over and join the call for hands off Gaza City!

Gaza City is the last major population center in the Gaza Strip with any form of infrastructure. A ground invasion into Gaza City means the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands who are already reeling from the genocidal forced starvation that Israel has imposed by its siege. The bombs landing on Gaza City to pave the way for Israel’s ground invasion are U.S.-made and U.S.-paid.

The Zionist regime has called up 60,000 reservists for its September plans to invade the neighborhoods of Gaza City.

The Tucson Anti War Committee will have its next meeting on September 15.

#TucsonAZ #AZ #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #TAWC #AWAN