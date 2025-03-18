Transit system workers go on strike in Baton Rouge

By Zane Sutor-Benfield

Baton Rouge, LA – In the early morning hours of Monday, March 3, workers for Baton Rouge’s Capital Area Transit System (CATS) went on strike. CATS provides bus services throughout Baton Rouge. Supporters joined the picket line as early as 3 a.m. carrying signs in solidarity with the picket.

The transit system workers have been unionized since 1973, with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1546. They moved to strike after CATS attempted to illegally impose a contract which contained many issues that the union had previously rejected in negotiations. Workers also cited deplorable working conditions as a big issue.

Speaking about the illegal imposition of the union contract, Senior Organizer Stanley Smalls said, “If we allow that, what? What is the purpose of bargaining anymore? You could just go through the motions and make your proposals, let us reject it and force it on the workers anyway. That’s never going to happen in Baton Rouge. Those days of taking advantage of workers are over.”

Workers rallied outside the CATS terminal from the cold early morning to late afternoon all week, with the strike ending Sunday, March 8 after CATS agreed to rescind the imposed contract and return to negotiations with the union.

#BatonRougeLA #LA #Labor #Strikes