Thousands rally on Milwaukee County freeway overpasses, protesting Trump and demanding a free Palestine

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – Thousands of people rallied across 15 freeway overpasses in Milwaukee County on April 19, as part of a national day of action to protest Trump's attacks.

A wide variety of causes were represented on hundreds of homemade signs reading “Stop the cuts,” “Due process for all,” “Fuck Trump,” “Defend Social Security and Medicare,” “Stop deportations” and more. Nearly every overpass down the main highway in Milwaukee, Interstate 43, had signs visible to those on their weekend commute.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) organized pro-Palestine demonstrations at three south-side overpasses. 250 people rallied on the Layton Avenue overpass with Palestine flags, and 30-foot banners reading “Stop U.S. funding for Israeli war crimes” and “We stand with Gaza: End Israeli genocide.”

Many cars driving down the street and passing on the freeway below expressed their support, honking and taking pictures. The hundreds of attendees of the Layton Avenue overpass made it clear that an end to the genocide and U.S. aid to Israel are important demands in the resistance movement against Trump.

In addition to WCJP, members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC), Wisconsin Labor for Palestine (WLFP), and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression were present at the rally.

Sara Onitsuka, member MAC and FRSO, stated, “Just as we are out here protesting deportations, federal cuts and dissolution of worker rights, threats to reproductive rights and more, Trump’s intentions to take over Gaza and his full support of Israel must be resisted as well.

“These issues are all connected. As our government slashes public services to fund a genocide abroad, we must take a stand and put the demand for a free Palestine front and center. And as student protesters face deportation for their support of Palestine, we must show that we will not be intimidated, and that we, the people, have the power!”

The people of Milwaukee are rightfully angry at the attacks they are facing from the Trump administration. The people are rising up and show no signs of slowing down.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine