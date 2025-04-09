Thousands rally against Trump in Tampa

By Eithne Silva

Tampa, FL – On Saturday, April 5, over 3000 people protested Trump’s reactionary agenda in downtown Tampa. The protest, which covered three city blocks, was supported by labor unions, the local Democratic party, women’s rights groups, and more. The protest lasted for over three hours and received overwhelming support from passing cars, with many motorists stopping to join the protest.

From book bans to abortion bans, to “Don’t Say Gay” bills, Floridians are familiar with fighting back against reactionary legislation. The labor movement was also targeted when Governor Ron DeSantis pushed legislation that sought to decertify public sector unions in Florida.

The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association is fighting against Trump’s anti-immigrant policies by supporting a school board resolution that would prevent immigration enforcement from conducting raids in public schools. The West Central Florida Labor Council encouraged its members to attend the protest, and among the attendees were teachers, postal workers, federal employees, and many more.

Several more protests are planned in the Tampa Bay area in the coming weeks, including a protest on International Workers Day to fight back against attacks on federal workers.

#TampaFL #FL #PeoplesStruggles #Labor #FederalWorkers #WCFLC #PCTA