Thousands march for immigrant workers and victims of police crimes in Washington DC

By Cameron McLaren

Washington, DC – Community members flooded the streets on May 1 for a march in honor of May Day. The weather was bright and sunny with a cool breeze, making conditions favorable for an energized crowd. Nearly 10,000 feet hit the ground at the National Mall in front of the Washington Monument and marched up past the White House, through Black Lives Matter Plaza, and ending at Franklin Park.

May Day commemorates a long history of workers and immigrants’ struggles. Protesters showed out for immigrant workers in force and stood in steadfast solidarity with working and oppressed people both at home and globally. Chants such as “¡Sí se puede!” and “What’s disgusting? Union busting!” highlighted the strength of the many contingents as they marched in lockstep with one another.

Once the group reached Franklin Park, speakers took the stage and spoke about the importance of uniting in defense of immigrant workers and victims of police crimes.

The National Education Association (NEA) president delivered a fiery speech, addressing Trump directly: “You thought deploying thousands of troops would stop us from organizing. To that we say ‘Hell no!’”

A defining moment of the program was hearing from those directly impacted by ICE violence. The wives of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Rodney Taylor, men who were kidnapped by ICE within the past year, both delivered powerful speeches about the impact on their family and the importance of the movement in fighting to free their spouses.

Mildred Danis-Taylor, wife of Rodney Taylor, read a letter from him describing the horrendous conditions at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. She demanded his release and an end to the entire deportation system, saying “When we say, ‘ICE out now,’ we mean dismantle a system built on exploitation and harm. May Day is a demand for dignity, protection and freedom, because no worker is free until we are all free!”

Both women stood in solidarity with the mother of Phillip Brown, who was unable to attend due to the risk of police repression. Her son was nearly killed by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers when they shot into his car over a traffic stop. The U.S. Attorney’s DC office declined to charge the HSI agents because “no one was hit by the bullets.” Merawi Gerima, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and the Families Not Feds (FNF) Coalition, spoke on behalf of Phillip Brown’s mother at the rally.

“It took the movement six months to get two laws passed to force MPD to release the bodycam footage of this near-murder, but that’s not enough,” says Gerima. “Our focus is to pass legislation to limit federal agent activity in this city, and to hold them accountable for crimes such as this.”

With the rise in repression from the racist and reactionary Trump regime, more people than ever have been pulled into the struggle. Honoring the legacy of May Day in the city further emphasized the throughline between all the people’s movements, especially the fight for community control of the police and legalization for all. The people united will never be defeated! ¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!

The action was organized by CASA, an immigrant rights organization based in the DMV region, with the help of several other organizations such as FRSO, the FNF Coalition, DC Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (DCAARPR), NEA, and Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

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