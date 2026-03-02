‘The real solution is revolution!’ Freedom Road Black History Month event presents strategy for Black liberation

By Gabriel Miller

Chicago, IL— On Tuesday, February 17, the Chicago District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization drew over 35 community members to a presentation honoring Black History Month and discussing strategy and tactics in the Black liberation movement.

Kobi Guillory, a FRSO leader and middle school science teacher, opened the event with a presentation on revolutionary movements. He described how oppressed workers and colonized peoples have always fought back against their oppressors, and said we are called to do the same today.

Trump, Epstein and the whole ruling class “are proving through the crimes they commit against the people that they need to go. They need to be overthrown,” Guillory said. “And it is on us to do that. No one is going to do that for us.”

Next, Guillory offered a definition of nationhood. Marxist-Leninists consider a nation to be a group of people who share a common territory, economic base, culture, and language. The Black nation fits all these criteria, from its history as a people enslaved to the common territory of the Black Belt South today, Guillory said.

Frank Chapman, a longtime leader in the Black liberation movement and member of the FRSO central committee, spoke next. “The Black nation is oppressed and exploited to an extreme degree by the ruling class of the United States, meaning it has a natural ally in other nations and oppressed groups also fighting against U.S. imperialism,” Chapman said.

The history of Chicano people and Black people in the United States is intertwined going back to the annexation of Texas from Mexico in order to preserve slavery in the union, he said. “The border patrols in Texas were also slave patrols.”

People ask what the ICE attacks “got to do with Black folks,” Chapman said. “We’re talking about a mutual enslaver, a mutual oppressor. We have a real reason, not an imaginary one, to be united with the Chicano people, with brown people on this question,” Chapman said, as the audience applauded in approval.

The racist super-exploitation of Black workers hurts all workers and oppressed people, Chapman continued. “It is our duty and responsibility to work with the immigrants’ rights movement and all progressive democratic forces to oppose the entire Trump agenda,” he said. “Ain’t none of this shit right.”

“The thing that broke the confederacy and lost them the war was the general strike of the enslaved,” he said. The slaves – the people who made the clothes, worked the farms and generally produced the goods and services that sustained the lives of the white slaveholder class – walked off the plantations and stopped their production.

But a general strike does not in and of itself destroy the entire system, Guillory said.

Chapman agreed. “The real solution is revolution,” he said. “We have to overthrow this corrupt, rotten, racist, regime.”

#ChicagoIL #IL #FRSO #OppressedNationalities #BlackHistoryMonth