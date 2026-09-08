The Jacksonville community demands justice for Asia Bennett

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On the evening of September 3, at Memorial Park, dozens gathered for Asia Bennett’s vigil.

The gathering was held in memory of Asia Bennett, 22, who was fatally shot by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Deputies (JSO) on August 11, 2026. Bennett was a victim of domestic violence, and she needed help. JSO instead shot her twice.

Body-worn camera footage was released to the family weeks later. Relatives have since stated that the recording contradicts the official account provided by JSO officials in the days after the incident.

Those close to Bennett describe her as a gentle and kind individual. The vigil drew many families who have experienced similar losses due to police encounters. Representatives from A Mother's Cry, a support organization for mothers who have lost children to police violence, addressed the crowd. Each speaker shared a personal account of loss, and each echoed a consistent sentiment: Bennett posed no threat and should have survived the encounter.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also attended, offering praise to the ongoing work of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC). He pledged to continue pursuing accountability in Bennett's case and emphasized that they would be “focused like a laser until they get justice for Asia.”

Speakers pointed to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office’s growing budget, which has increased in recent cycles despite repeated incidents involving the use of deadly force. The agency has the largest portion of the city’s budget, yet questions persist regarding its ability to respond appropriately to domestic violence calls without resorting to lethal action.

Community advocates have issued a series of demands, including: criminal convictions for the officers involved, rather than administrative reassignment or paid leave; establishment of a civilian-led Public Safety Committee to provide independent oversight of police conduct; creation of a Mental Health Emergency Response Team staffed by professionals trained in de-escalation techniques, and, an end to police violence in Jacksonville, with advocates citing the need to prevent further loss of life.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #JCAC #KillerCops #Feature