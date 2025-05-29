The fight continues in Jacksonville, FL for police accountability

By Sierra Jones Frishman

Jacksonville, FL – On Sunday, May 25, at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) garnered over 100 community members to recognize the five-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Jacksonville was one of many cities that answered the national call by National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, “All Out for May 25” to remember all victims of police terror and the heinous signing, April 28, of President Trumps Executive Order 14288.

“Executive Order 14288 specifically promotes, ‘aggressively policing communities.’ You tell me this, what is more aggressive than holding your knee on the neck of a man for nine minutes while he begs for his life? Was what we saw with George Floyd not aggressive?” said Ash Chatmon, communications committee member of JCAC. “When Breonna Taylor was killed in her own home, was that not aggressive? When Jacksonville’s Charles Faggart was beaten and killed by officers in that jail, when his family was brushed aside and relegated to finding out about their loved one through the media, was that not aggressive?”

Sunday’s demands included justice for all victims of police crimes, that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and community control of the police nationwide. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has killed more people this year than the officers had in all of 2024. Dozens of people have told their stories to JCAC about the consistent and unchecked abuse and torture that continues in the Duval County Jail, all while the mayor and city council field proposals for a $1 billion jail.

“These patterns have to be recognized and addressed. We have to learn from each other the way these agencies so clearly learn from each other. And we have to make our voices heard for all those who have had their voices robbed from them from these white supremacist, nationalist agendas!” said Gonzalo Kleinick, from the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance.

The event was organized by Jacksonville Community Action Committee, and co-sponsored by Take ‘Em Down Jax, The Red Alliance, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, Jacksonville Immigrants’ Rights Alliance, Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society, 50501 Northeast Florida alongside a coalition of 10 other local grassroots organizations in the city.

Organizers and community members chanted as the rain fell, “Transparency now, we won’t back down” and “If we don’t get it shut it down!” with signs reading “Justice for Charles” and “We remember.”

“There is a movement growing in this city and we must continue to build it stronger than ever,” said Michael Sampson II, the co-chair of NAARPR. “Those in power should fear the people more than they fear the Sheriff or the interests of the ruling class here in Jacksonville.”

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #AfricanAmerican #NAARPR #JCAC #GeorgeFloyd