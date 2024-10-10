Texas: UT Arlington students march for Palestine on October 7

By staff

Arlington, TX – On October 7 the University of Texas at Arlington Progressive Student Union and Students for Justice in Palestine collaborated in a joint march and die-in to demand the university break ties with corporations, like Lockheed Martin, that assist the genocide in Palestine.

At noon, the march began at the library with around 40 people, who then snaked their way through campus until they reached the administration building.

Inside the administration building eight students waited with bags of imitation blood for the main march to reach them. Once they did, the students poured the blood on themselves and laid on the floor in a representation of death and genocide. When the bottom floor was fully occupied, the students began chanting loud enough for everyone in the building to hear.

One student leader who went to the upper levels saw how many of those working had come out of their offices and were unable to ignore the volume of our demands. The students spent over an hour in the building, chanting their demands and making themselves heard. Afterward, the march continued, along with those who participated in the die-in, back to the library where the demands were reiterated one more time.

#ArlingtonTX #TX #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #PSU