By Saba Indawala

Tampa, FL – On Friday, October 23, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a rally near the University of South Florida (USF) against sexual assault on college campuses.

The rally was part of National SDS’s day of action to demand college administrators stand with women and survivors and put an end to sexual assault on college campuses. This comes as a result of university admin across the nation increasing repression on student activists while turning a blind eye to sexual assaulters.

At Cornell University, a student was drugged and brutally gang-raped by frat members in 2024. None of the seven students named in the sexual assault case at Cornell have been arrested. Only two of the seven have been expelled, and a number of them were assigned essays and workshops as part of their “punishment” for their participation in this assault.

At Florida State University, SDS members JJ Gluek and Kaiden Rosa faced punishment by their university admin for calling out and informing students about a known rapist who is able to live on campus. Meanwhile, JJ and Kaiden faced potential suspension and expulsion. Their conduct hearings resulted in JJ having to write one essay, while Kaiden had to write two.

“According to the American Universities campus survey, 26% of undergraduate women experience nonconsensual sexual contact involving physical force or inability to consent during college,” said Jayce Solis of Tampa Bay SDS, in a speech about standing with survivors, “These are students trying to get an education and working toward degrees. Students who should be able to walk into a classroom without having to wonder whether their safety will be taken seriously.”

Protesters held signs with slogans reading, “End rape culture!” and “Expel rapists!” and chanted “Admin, hear us loud and clear, we believe survivors here!” and “We want justice, you say how? Start expelling rapists now!” Cars passed by, honking in support.

Tampa Bay SDS member Ryan Freymueller Jr. states, “It’s important for us to be out here rallying about rape culture because it is such a prevalent issue and because so many victims don’t speak out, out of fear or shame. Victims need to know that there are people who are going to stand up for them even if it isn’t the people who should, like admin. And us standing here and showing support puts pressure on those who should be doing something about it.”

Tampa Bay SDS will continue to fight against rape culture and stand in solidarity with the women and survivors who speak out against corrupt and misogynistic university administration.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #SDS #SexualViolence #Cornell