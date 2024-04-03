Tampa students demand justice for Nex Benedict

By staff

Tampa, FL – On March 29, around 20 students gathered in front of the University of South Florida library to participate in a vigil held by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) to celebrate the life of, and demand justice for, Nex Benedict.

Nex Benedict was a trans, non-binary, indigenous child who was killed in Oklahoma on February 8 at the age of 16. Although the official cause of death was listed as suicide, it is heavily disputed, as a prior altercation in school had left him with numerous physical injuries.

Students were encouraged to bring items relating to them to place at a temporary altar. Items brought included cat-related items, indigenous items, and letters. The altar would then be moved to a permanent altar set up for Nex.

Tampa Bay SDS member Tyler Ramirez gave a personal statement in which they stated that “even if Nex died by suicide, their ‘suicide’ was still murder. Why? Because every single trans suicide is actually a murder. That trans person died not by suicide, but by the presence of enough hate in their world. That hate and ignorance and bigotry messes with you, sometimes to the point of suicide.” They then went on to explain, “collectively the people can hold the power and create immense pressure and change. We all need to do our part.”

Nex’s tragic death was a result to the rising trend of violence against trans people such as Righteous TK “Chevy” Hill and Alex Franco. SDS continues to stand with queer and trans people against homophobic and transphobic legislation and attacks.

#TampaFL #LGBTQ #StudentMovement #SDS #NexBenedict #Trans