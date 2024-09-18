Tampa students demand free speech on campus

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Monday, September 17, members of Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) gathered at the University of South Florida (USF) to hold a lightning rally in response to the university’s continuing attacks on its students' right to free speech.

While students stopped to listen and join the rally, protestors demanded an end to attacks on the student movement—including on Tampa Bay SDS, which was recently barred from organizing and meeting on campus—and an end to policy 6-028, which was passed behind closed doors and prevents student groups from holding events, tabling and flyering. During the rally, students chanted “Ho ho, hey hey, the student movement is here to stay!” and “USF, shame on you! Student voices matter too!”

“USF has shown it has no issue repressing student voices in the name of protecting the institution’s investments,” said Allie Enriquez of Tampa Bay SDS, speaking to the gathering. “Even before the demonstrations of last spring, USF has always had issues with students utilizing free speech if it doesn't agree with the college's status quo.”

Despite ongoing political repression from USF—including the expulsion and suspension of students—Tampa Bay SDS will continue to organize and fight against the attempts to limit the students’ right to free speech.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #SDS #FreeSpeech #PoliticalRepression