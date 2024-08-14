Tampa students continue to stand with Palestine

By staff

Tampa, FL- On Friday, August 9, SDS held an event near University of South Florida, speaking out against the university’s refusal to disclose their investments and divest from companies involved in Israel’s attacks, and the USF decision to suspend international student Joseph Charry, as well the expulsion of senior Victoria Hinckley, who was a single assignment away from graduating.

After four months since the initial Gaza solidarity encampments, Students from the University of South Florida continue to rally around demands surrounding their university’s response to the student-led protests. Students have faced conduct charges, suspensions and expulsions for their participation in these encampments, as well as formal legal charges that have resulted in jail time.

Tampa Bay’s Students for a Democratic Society was the student groups leading the encampments and pro-Palestinian events. Now their members have face repercussions for their part of the protests.

Around 30 community members and students came together and marched onto campus chanting against the university president, “Rhea Law, shame on you, student voices matter too.” Students also delivered speeches against proposed policies that would heavily limit student protesters’ presence on university grounds.

The community organizations Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Freedom Road Socialist Organization joined the students at the Student Marshall Center, delivering statements of solidarity with student protest for Palestine.

Throughout the summer, Tampa SDS has consistently held protests and marches to keep pressure on USF around their recent demands. The pro-Palestine Tampa community united with the students throughout the summer and continues to support the students in their struggle for divestment, in the fight the suspension and expulsions, and for USF to stop their attacks on the student movement.

As people march, a rising sentiment can be felt through their chanting, “Resistance is justified, when people are occupied!” Tampa SDS is adamant they will continue to fight for their campaign demands well through the summer into the upcoming fall semester.

