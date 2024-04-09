Tampa students, community members march against diversity cutbacks

By staff

Tampa, FL – On April 1, about 15 students from the University of South Florida and community members marched in support of diversity and in opposition to cutbacks.

The march, organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), called for the protection of the Women, Gender and Sexualities Studies department at USF, the expansion of Africana Studies, and the funding of multicultural organizations. These demands come as a response to state legislators’ banning of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in universities statewide due to House Bill 999/Senate Bill 266.

The University of South Florida has implemented these changes through defunding of programs such as the Office of Multicultural Affairs, which funds student organizations, and the gradual elimination of programs from the Africana Studies department.

Tampa Bay SDS member Samara Habyarimana spoke on their petition, signed by students, faculty and student organizations, echoing their demands and holding USF administration accountable for their inaction on the legislative attacks. Habyarimana stated, “Despite the fact the student body is actively calling for and supports diversity at USF, admin has refused to meet with student organizers to discuss the students’ demands.”

In a recent university board of trustees meeting, the Board Chair William Weatherford responded to worried faculty members by saying USF was diverse enough. USF President Rhea Law also said the university was “supportive of opportunity,” while confirming there was no longer any Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on campus. These contradictory messages and obscuring of facts have made students call for more transparency regarding the future of DEI.

Community members also spoke, as the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement joined the event. Their speaker highlighted the connections between the oppression faced by Black people in the United States and the elimination of courses in the Africana Studies department. Speakers also highlighted this attack on diversity as part of a larger reactionary effort to curb people’s rights in Florida.

Protesters chanted “USF shame on you, defend diversity like you should,” and stated they will continue to fight for this cause.

#TampaFL #StudentMovement #BDS #DEI #Diversity #SDS