Tampa stands with the student intifada

By staff

Tampa, FL - On Saturday, July 27, the pro-Palestinian community of Tampa held a rally on 56th and Fowler. Around 50 members of the community were present, including the organizations Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TAARPR) and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

The Palestinian community of Tampa has been vocal in their demands for the University of South Florida to disclose their investments and pull any funding that supports Israel in their ongoing attacks on Gaza.

The demands for USF to drop their suspension and expulsions against students Victoria Hinckley and Joseph Charry was also voiced at this protest as the university continues to issue conduct charges hold hearings months after the Gaza encampments.

In addition to conduct charges, USF recently proposed new, more restrictive policies surrounding protest and free speech on campus.

Victoria Hinckley, a member of SDS who was expelled after the encampment said that USF is , “banning statements being read by people who have been banned from campus, banning the use of fliers on campus, and limiting just about every function of student organizations.”

The rally included a march around the block near USF campus, halting traffic and chanting for divestment, a free Palestine, and directing calling out USF faculty members, “Dean McDonald shame on you, student voices matter too!”

McDonald is dean of students at USF and was a major witness to multiple student conduct charges as she was present on all three days of the solidarity encampments.

Simon Rowe, a member of FRSO, also called out faculty members Melissa Graham, dean of student conduct, and President Rhea Law. Rose asked the protesters, “Are you on the side of Melissa Graham, who prosecuted students for the crime of putting up pro-Palestine fliers on campus because one Zionist complained, or Rhea Law, who calls protests violent to justify police brutality and tear gassing?”

The crowd would shout back “No” in response, a sentiment that carried on through the event as people marched with the demands of divestment, conduct charges being dropped, and support for the Palestinian people.

