Tampa says: No to Trump!

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Friday, November 22, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a rally to say no to Trump as part of National SDS’s Day of Action on November 19 against Trump’s agenda.

Sixteen students and community members gathered to demand to protection of immigrants, free Palestine, and support for trans students. During the rally, protesters chanted “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Donald Trump go away!” and “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!”

“Donald ​ Trump spent $95 million on his election advertising this cycle and 41% of that was spent not on advertising issues like the economy, or housing, or even immigration. No, Donald Trump spent damn near $40 million on demonizing [trans] people,” said Connor Jaap of Tampa Bay SDS in a speech demanding more support for trans students.

After speeches protesters marched around the block, shouting chants like “When trans students are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Attendees included members of Tampa Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Tampa, Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

As Trump’s presidency begins and continues, Tampa Bay SDS will continue to organize and fight against his reactionary agenda.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #DSA #NAARPR #FRSO #SDS