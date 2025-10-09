Tampa rallies for Palestine on the two-year anniversary of October 7

By Victoria Hinckley

Tampa, FL – On October 6, around 30 students and local residents gathered in a rally on the corner of 56th Street and Fowler Avenue to commemorate the two years that have passed since October 7 and the escalation of the genocide of Palestinians.

This rally was organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) as part of a National Day of Action called for by National SDS. Students spoke on the atrocities committed by Israel, the ties between the U.S. and Israel, as well as the importance of continuing organizing for Palestine.

SDS member Briana Beebe stated “When we believe that Palestine will be free, we help make it real. It is organizing, marching and building. It is enacting liberation into existence!”

Other SDS members recalled their Spring 2024 Gaza solidarity encampment which led to the University of South Florida administration expelling SDS as a student organization. This expulsion has led to the students not being able to organize, rally or even meet on campus. SDS members recognize this as political repression and as an attack on free speech, especially for Palestine.

Despite this repression faced by Tampa Bay SDS, they continue to fight for Palestine and to fight for free speech on campus.

